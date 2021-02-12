Texas Football Schedule 2021, Analysis, Best & Worst Case Scenario

Texas Longhorns 2021 football schedule, analysis, and best and worst case scenarios.

Texas Longhorns Football Schedule 2021

– 2021 Big 12 Football Schedule

Sept. 4 Louisiana

Sept. 11 at Arkansas

Sept. 18 Rice

Sept. 25 Texas Tech

Oct. 2 at TCU

Oct. 9 Oklahoma (in Dallas)

Oct. 16 Oklahoma State

Oct. 23 OPEN DATE

Oct. 30 at Baylor

Nov. 6 at Iowa State

Nov. 13 Kansas

Nov. 20 at West Virginia

Nov. 27 Kansas State

Texas Football Schedule Analysis: It’s not all that easy a non-conference schedule, but it Texas really is good enough to even think about being Big 12 Championship-good and possibly in the mix for the College Football Playoff, it has to take out a nasty Louisiana team, win at Arkansas, and complete the Southwest Conference two-step with Rice to follow.

Technically, with Texas Tech and TCU to open the Big 12 season, the Longhorns have a run of four straight games against old Southwest Conference teams. There’s run of four games in five away from Austin, but there’s a there’s a week off before dealing with a trip to Baylor.

Making matters worse, that means the dates with Texas, Oklahoma – as always – and Iowa State are away from home, and getting Kansas and Texas Tech in Austin isn’t that much of a help.

Texas Football Schedule Best Case Scenario: Steve Sarkisian’s team goes on a run over the first half of the season, and that includes a win at Arkansas and taking out TCU and Oklahoma before getting Oklahoma State at home.

Realistically there’s at least one gaffe along the way, but in a best case scenario, there’s just one loss on the way to a Big 12 Championship appearance.

Texas Football Schedule Worst Case Scenario: The Longhorns are shocked by Arkansas on the road and lose the Big 12 opener at TCU to end any hopes of this being a big, splashy debut to the Sarkisian era.

A loss to Oklahoma makes it a total disaster of a campaign before mid-october, and dropping two more dates along the way – like at Iowa State and maybe to Oklahoma State or at West Virginia – to put the pressure on for 2022.