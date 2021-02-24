Tennessee vs Vanderbilt College Basketball Game Preview

Tennessee Volunteers vs Vanderbilt Commodores prediction and college basketball game preview.

Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, February 24

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, TN

Network: SEC Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Tennessee (15-6) vs Vanderbilt (6-12) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Tennessee Will Win

There wasn’t a problem the first time these two met with a 20-point Volunteer win in mid-January. Tennessee was terrific form the field, stopped the Commodores from doing much from the outside, and it didn’t have to deal with a whole lot of drama.

But few teams have had to deal with a lot of anything against Vandy, loser of ten of its last 12 games. It’s not an awful team, but it’s horribly inconsistent and it doesn’t give itself a whole lot of breaks – there aren’t enough rebounds or big defensive plays.

It’s the worst team in the SEC at stopping teams from the field, but …

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

You want to talk inconsistency, meet your 2021 Tennessee Volunteers after the 2021 kicked in.

The offense has this strange ability to go absolutely dead cold, especially from the outside. It couldn’t hit 30% from three against Kentucky, and lost. It couldn’t hit 30% from three against LSU, and lost.

It’s been able to win a few times over the last few weeks when it couldn’t get to the 30% mark from the outside, but if Vandy can just get out and bother the Vols shooters enough to screw up – is hasn’t allowed 31% from three in any of the last three games – it has a chance.

– Top 25 College Basketball Previews, Predictions, Feb. 24

What’s Going To Happen

Jerry Stackhouse’s team will bring it at home with a great effort and enough pop to keep it close, but Tennessee has lost two of its last three and is coming off a total clunker against Kentucky.

It’s going to be motivated, and most importantly, it’s going to shoot well enough in the second half to get out with a win.

Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Line

Tennessee 74, Vanderbilt 66

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Tennessee -7, o/u: 141

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Tiger Woods surviving that horrific nightmare

1: Hawthorne Boulevard (that is one crazy stretch of road)