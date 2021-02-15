Tennessee vs South Carolina Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Tennessee Volunteers vs South Carolina Gamecocks prediction and college basketball game preview.
Tennessee vs South Carolina Broadcast
Date: Tuesday, February 16
Game Time: 8:30 ET
Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN
Network: SEC Network
Tennessee (14-5) vs South Carolina (5-9) Game Preview
Why South Carolina Will Win
For all of the problems South Carolina is having, it’s battling hard.
It might have been rocked by Mississippi State, but it hung tough in a loss to Alabama and pushed Ole Miss a bit because the shots were falling. This isn’t a great shooting team from the outside, but it’s able to hit 45ish% from time to time. When it’s great on the offensive boards – like it was in the wins over Georgia and Florida – it can overcome the rest of the shortcomings.
Tennessee isn’t great on the offensive boards, it’s not great from three, and it’s just flaky enough – like in the loss at LSU on Saturday – to go cold. It it’s not hitting 40% from the field, there’s a problem.
Fortunately for the Vols …
Why Tennessee Will Win
South Carolina’s defense just isn’t good enough.
It gets hit for too many points in too many long stretches, it doesn’t clamp down well enough on a consistent basis, and it allowed 45% or more from the field in six times in the last nine games.
The Gamecocks have a huge problem with turnovers, Tennessee leads the SEC in turnover margin, and the difference in mistakes will be enough to make this relatively easy.
What’s Going To Happen
The Vols are solid defensively – they’re the best in the SEC in scoring and field goal percentage D – and they lock down hard from three. They’ll come up with a good effort coming off the LSU loss as the Gamecocks go cold for way too long.
Tennessee vs South Carolina Prediction, Line
Tennessee 81, South Carolina 68
Tennessee -11, o/u: 141.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5
Must See Rating: 2
