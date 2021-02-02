Tennessee vs Ole Miss Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Tennessee Volunteers vs Ole Miss Rebels prediction and college basketball game preview.

Tennessee vs Ole Miss Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, February, 2

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, MS

Network: ESPN2

Tennessee (12-3) vs Ole Miss (8-6) Game Preview

Why Tennessee Will Win

The Vols got their groove back with two straight wins including a blowout over Kansas on a red-hot shooting day.

Ole Miss doesn’t have the offense to overcome the terrific D, and it doesn’t have the D to handle a terrific O.

The Rebels can’t hit from the outside, they can’t stop teams from hitting threes and they just don’t score.

Tennessee continues to be careful with the ball, they’re not making a lot of mistakes, and the defense has been a rock allowing 75 points or fewer in every game – they’re 11-0 when allowing fewer than 70.

Ole Miss hasn’t scored more than 64 in any of their last four games or in six of its last seven.

Why Ole Miss Will Win

The Rebels have to hope the Vols go cold.

Tennessee has been a bit streaky from the field lately. The offense didn’t do a thing against Florida, was a disaster from three in the win over Mississippi State, and it’ll go through strange power outages.

The Ole Miss defense is able to come up with a slew of takeaways and it’s not bad at keeping scores low. No, it doesn’t score a ton and it struggles to shoot well, but it comes up with a slew of rebounds to make up for it.

What’s Going To Happen

Ole Miss has been on the road a bunch lately but it’s been able to rise up and produce from out of the blue in Oxford – like in a win over Auburn a few weeks ago – and Tennessee is just flaky enough to come up flat coming off the Kansas win.

The Tennessee defense will make up for the uneven day from the offense in a grind of a game that will finally break open late.

Tennessee vs Ole Miss Prediction, Line

Tennessee 73, Ole Miss 64

Tennessee -4, o/u: 124

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

