Tennessee vs LSU Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Tennessee Volunteers vs LSU Tigers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Tennessee vs LSU Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 13

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, LA

Network: ESPN

Tennessee (14-4) vs LSU (12-6) Game Preview

Why Tennessee Will Win

The Vols bogged down in the 52-50 loss at Ole Miss a few weeks ago, but that was an aberration for an offense that’s been living around the 80-point mark lately. That’s not even what the team does well.

This is still the SEC’s best scoring defense that’s great at forcing mistakes and fantastic at locking up on the outside. Over the last five games, no one has hit more than 27% from three against this and it takes something special to get to 40% overall from the field. But …

Why LSU Will Win

LSU has the high-powered scoring offense to push this Tennessee defense very, very hard.

The Tigers might not play a whole lot of D, but they’re great from the field, fine from three, and no one in the SEC is better at forcing mistakes and generating points.

Combine the scoring punch with the defensive pressure and the ability to make everything on the free throw line, and the mix could be right to bother the Vols if this gets into any sort of shootout.

What’s Going To Happen

LSU is finally back at home after playing four of its last five away from Baton Rouge.

It might have lost its last two home games to Texas Tech and Alabama, but it’ll stretch the Tennessee defense to make this a battle throughout. The Vols will clamp down when they absolutely have to and make the one extra free throw late to get out alive.

Tennessee vs LSU Prediction, Line

Tennessee 80, LSU 77

Tennessee -2.5, o/u: 146.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

