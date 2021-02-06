Tennessee vs Kentucky Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Tennessee Volunteers vs Kentucky Wildcats prediction and college basketball game preview.

Tennessee vs Kentucky Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 6

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

Network: ESPN

Tennessee (12-4) vs Kentucky (5-11) Game Preview

Why Tennessee Will Win

Kentucky doesn’t know how to win.

There were a few big losses over this brutal 1-5 run, but five of the l1 losses on the year could’ve gone the other way. They Wildcats aren’t great on the line, they can’t hit from three – especially the clutch three – and they make way too many mistakes.

They struggle to come up with the big play in the key moments.

Tennessee doesn’t make mistakes, it’s great at forcing turnovers, and it’s outstanding on the free-throw line. It does the things teams need to do in the final moments to win.

Why Kentucky Will Win

At home, UK needs its D to step up and stop Tennessee from three. The Vols find ways to generate points in a slew of ways, but they’ve had too man moments of dead-cold shots from the outside.

They failed to make 20% of their threes agains Alabama, and lost. They didn’t hit 20% for their threes against Florida, and lost, and they barely got by Mississippi State when they hit 3-of-19 from the outside.

This is Tennessee’s third road game in the last seven, and they’ve lost the last two when the shooting wasn’t there. This is Kentucky’s second home game in the last five and it won the last one.

This game has to be on the Wildcat defense to keep this from getting into a shootout.

What’s Going To Happen

Tennessee is going off a tough loss to Ole Miss and it’s playing back-to-back road games for the first time all year. It’ll slip by late – again, despite some recent defeats, it’s a bit better in tight games than Kentucky is – but it’ll be close.

Tennessee vs Kentucky Prediction, Line

Tennessee 68, Kentucky 65

Tennessee -4, o/u: 125

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

