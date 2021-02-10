Tennessee vs Georgia Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Tennessee Volunteers vs Georgia Bulldogs prediction and college basketball game preview.

Tennessee vs Georgia Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, February 10

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN

Network: ESPN2

Tennessee (13-4) vs Georgia (12-6) Game Preview

Why Georgia Will Win

The Bulldogs are playing well. They’ve won three straight as the hot shooting over the second half of the season continues, but more than anything else, they’re nailing their threes.

Hitting from the outside hasn’t been a part of the fun this season, but they’re been brilliant from the outside lately, connecting on over 45% and nailing over half of their shots overall. The defense might not be anything special, and there aren’t enough mistakes being forced, but if the team is making shots, it wins.

Shock of shocks, Georgia is 9-1 when it makes 48% or more of is shots. However …

Why Tennessee Will Win

The Vols have a dominant defense.

Tennessee is fantastic at forcing mistakes, it leads the SEC in field goal percentage defense, and it’s been able to holed everyone to 75 points and fewer this year.

How good is this D at closing out on the shooters? No one has hit more than 25% from three in the last four games, and only two teams have hit more than 40% from the field in six of the last eight games.

The Tennessee O has been a bit inconsistent, and the threes are hit-or-miss, but the defense is usually able to clean up the messes.

What’s Going To Happen

As hot as Georgia is – it rolled the Ole Miss team that beat the Vols a few days later – the offense isn’t going to keep it all going. The Bulldogs don’t have be hot from the field to win – they got by Kentucky despite struggling – but that’s not going to work this time around.

The Vols aren’t going to have an easy time for about 30 minutes, but they’ll pull away late with the D creating enough easy points to get by.

Tennessee vs Georgia Prediction, Line

Tennessee 82, Georgia 71

Tennessee -13, o/u: 140.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

