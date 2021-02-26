Tennessee vs Auburn College Basketball Game Preview

Tennessee Volunteers vs Auburn Tigers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Tennessee vs Auburn Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 27

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Auburn Arena, Auburn, AL

Network: ESPN

Tennessee (16-6) vs Auburn (11-13) Game Preview

Why Tennessee Will Win

It’s a maddening Tennessee team that has a weird way of going dead cold from the field, but the Auburn defense might be the cure for that.

This isn’t too hard when it comes to the Vols – when they’re off, they’re off, and they lose. Over the last eight games they’re 0-3 when not hitting 40% from the field, and 5-0 when they do.

Auburn hasn’t held anyone to under 40% in the last seven games and did it just once in the last 16.

Why Auburn Will Win

Tennessee doesn’t do enough from three and it’s not great on the boards.

Auburn night have a whole slew of issues defensively, and it doesn’t force enough mistakes and gets scored on way too easily, but it leads the nation in blocks and is great on the boards.

No, the Tigers aren’t going to stop Tennessee on a regular basis from the field, but they’ll clean it up whenever there is a miss – the Vols only have double-digit offensive boards twice in the last eight games.

What’s Going To Happen

How much do you care about patterns?

Some teams just have a way for getting up for a game, letting down the next, then following it up with a good performance, and on and on and on.

Tennessee has gone win-loss-win-loss-win over its last five games and now has to go on the road to deal with a desperate team that has to basically win everything from here on to even be considered for anything fun.

However, Auburn’s defense won’t stop the Vols. There’s a reason for that pattern for Tennessee – the team went cold against defenses that came up with great games. The Tigers won’t do that, the Tennessee D will do its part, and the Vols will add to the misery.

Tennessee vs Auburn Prediction, Line

Tennessee 81, Auburn 72

Must See Rating: 2.5

