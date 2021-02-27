Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville State Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles vs Jacksonville State Gamecocks prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Tennessee Tech vs Jacksonville State Broadcast

Date: Sunday, February 28

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium, Jacksonville, FL

Network: ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Tennessee Tech (1-0) vs Jacksonville State (0-0) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Tennessee Tech Will Win

In a slightly cathartic win after a brutal offseason, Tennessee Tech managed to come up with 17 fourth quarter points in a thriller of a 27-21 win over Austin Peay.

The Golden Eagles struggled offensively, but they forced four takeaways, controlled the clock, and took advantage of every opportunity.

And they got in a game of work.

For what it’s worth, Jacksonville State is coming in without a warm-up and the Golden Eagles at least have something to work off of. There’s a decent group of skill guys who should be able to rise up and do a lot more as the season goes on, but …

Why Jacksonville State Will Win

156 yards. That’s how many Tennessee Tech came up with against Austin Peay.

The running game didn’t go anywhere, the passing attack struggled, and while the team didn’t have far to go on a few scoring drives, it’s not like the O worked.

Jacksonville State has the passing attack that should be okay from the start, it should have one of the best offenses in the OVC, and if it can get out to a hard start and make the Golden Eagle press, they should be okay.

What’s Going To Happen

The Jacksonville State running game should take over early on, but can the team avoid the turnover bug that killed Austin Peay? Giveaways and turnover margin were a big issue for the 2019 Gamecocks, but the offense will overcome a few turnovers that keep Tennessee Tech in the game.

Tennessee Tech vs Jacksonville State Prediction, Line

Jacksonville State 30, Tennessee Tech 17

Bet on college football with BetMGM

Line: Jacksonville State -14, o/u: 55

Must See Rating: 2

5: Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

1: Clarice