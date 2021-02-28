Tennessee State vs Austin Peay Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Tennessee State Tigers vs Austin Peay Governors prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Tennessee State vs Austin Peay Broadcast

Date: Sunday, February 28

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Fortera Stadium, Clarkesville, TN

Network: ESPN+

Tennessee State (0-0) vs Austin Peay (0-1) Game Preview

Why Tennessee State Will Win

The Tigers were able to move the chains just fine back in 2019 with a strong passing attack that should be dangerous again.

The offensive line has the experience and the upside to be a factor, and the D has a strong-looking secondary to deal with an Austin Peay passing game that wasn’t bad in the 27-21 loss to Tennessee Tech, but had a few mistakes and stalled late.

The Governors turned it over four times and committed 13 penalties in the loss – Tennessee State could use the help and the mistakes.

Why Austin Peay Will Win

Austin Peay played like a team in the opener of a February spring season.

It wasn’t great offensively, but the defense held Tennessee Tech to 156 yards as it stuffed everything on the ground and was just fine against a middling passing attack. The problems were on offense with four turnovers, but the attack was balanced, the passing game worked, and if there just weren’t the big mistakes and giveaways, they had it.

What’s Going To Happen

Expect the Governors to fix the glitch.

After getting the mistakes and problems from that fourth quarter meltdown out of the way, they’ll be a whole lot tighter, they’ll do a better job of controlling the clock, and they’ll come up with a win over a Tennessee State team that’s going to score, but won’t be able to come up with the win like it did back in 2019.

Tennessee State vs Austin Peay Prediction, Line

Austin Peay 31, Tennessee State 16

Line: Austin Peay -14.5, o/u: 57

Must See Rating: 2

