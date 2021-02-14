TCU Football Schedule 2021, Analysis, Best & Worst Case Scenario

TCU Horned Frogs 2021 football schedule, analysis, and best and worst case scenarios.

TCU Horned Frogs Football Schedule 2021

Sept. 4 Duquesne

Sept. 11 Cal

Sept. 18 OPEN DATE

Sept. 25 SMU

Oct. 2 Texas

Oct. 9 at Texas Tech

Oct. 16 at Oklahoma

Oct. 23 West Virginia

Oct. 30 at Kansas State

Nov. 6 Baylor

Nov. 13 at Oklahoma State

Nov. 20 Kansas

Nov. 27 at Iowa State

TCU Football Schedule Analysis: The team doesn’t have to leave the great state of Texas until October 16th, getting a not-bad non-conference slate of Duquesne, Cal and SMU before opening up with a must-win over Texas to kickoff the Big 12 slate.

Lose to the Longhorns, and there’s a problem with three of the next four games on the road including at Oklahoma and Kansas State. Making matters worse is that five of the last eight games are on the road, and two of the home games are the lighter ones against Baylor and Kansas.

Making matters even worse than that is the open date – it comes after just the first two games meaning there’s a ten-week run to the finish.

TCU Football Schedule Best Case Scenario: There’s no problem with the non-conference schedule before beating Texas to open up the Big 12 campaign. The Horned Frogs survive the run of mid-season road games, beat West Virginia, Baylor and Kansas without a problem, and win two of the three road trips to Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Iowa State.

TCU Football Schedule Worst Case Scenario: Realistically it’s still a bowl season even if most things go wrong, but there’s just no flow to it.A loss to a good Cal team in the rematch of the 2018 Cheez-It Bowl that America has been dreaming of. A loss to Texas hurts with losses in at least two of the next three road games to go along with defeats at Oklahoma State and Iowa State.