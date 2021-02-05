Tampa Bay vs Kansas City Super Bowl Prediction, Game Preview

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl prediction, game preview.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers Broadcast

Date: Sunday, February 7

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Network: CBS

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Super Bowl: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14-5) vs Kansas City Chiefs (16-2) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Tampa Bay Will Win The Super Bowl

The defense has taken things to another level at just the right time.

It was terrific throughout the season and outstanding against the run throughout, but with the pressure on down the stretch, the D has improved, it continues to be a takeaway machine, and it was able to stuff New Orleans and Green Bay on the road to get the first ever home Super Bowl.

Don’t blow off how important it is that this is in Tampa Bay. Not only is this Super Bowl without all meaningless overblown hoo-ha of normal, but the teams are taking very different paths.

Kansas City is preparing at home – almost like it’s a regular road game – while the Buccaneers are practicing in their normal surroundings, they’re staying in their own beds, and in a year when the home field advantage crowd-wise doesn’t really matter, they’re able to truly make this like it’s a pumped up Sunday night Week 11 game.

On the field, Kansas City isn’t going to run much against the No. 1 run defense in the NFL, it’s not going to get its normal passing game going against one of the best teams in the league at preventing the big play, and then there’s that guy on the other side.

Don’t just assume the Tampa Bay offense is going to move because Tom Brady is in a Super Bowl, but it’s not a bad thing. He threw two picks in the first meeting against the two, but he also threw three interceptions in the NFC Championship win over Green Bay. The team was able to overcome the mistakes because of, again …

The defense.

This is where having two weeks off should help. In the first game – a 27-24 KC win, by the way – it was the end of a 12-game run before the Bucs got their bye week. The team was leaking oil with two losses in a row before getting the time off, and it hasn’t lost since.

Kansas City was a week removed from its bye.

But about that Tampa Bay defense …

– Why Kansas City Will Win

– What’s Going To Happen, Who’ll Win

NEXT: Why Kansas City Will Win The Super Bowl