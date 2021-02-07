Tampa Bay vs Kansas City Expert Picks, Predictions, Prop Bets

NFL expert picks, predictions, prop bets: Super Bowl, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Sunday, February 7
Super Bowl: Tampa Bay vs Kansas City
7:30 CBS
Line: Kansas City -3
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Kansas City
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Kansas City
Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Tampa Bay
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tampa Bay
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Kansas City
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Kansas City
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Kansas City
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Kansas City
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Kansas City
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Kansas City
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Kansas City
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Tampa Bay
CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas City
Over/Under | MVP Prediction
Mahomes & Brady to throw 300+
Player to score first TD