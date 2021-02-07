Tampa Bay vs Kansas City Expert Picks, Predictions, Prop Bets

NFL expert picks, predictions, prop bets: Super Bowl, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Sunday, February 7

7:30 CBS

Line: Kansas City -3

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Kansas City

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Kansas City

Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Tampa Bay

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tampa Bay

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Kansas City

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Kansas City

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Kansas City

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Kansas City

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Kansas City

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Kansas City

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Kansas City

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Tampa Bay

CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas City

Over/Under | MVP Prediction

Mahomes & Brady to throw 300+

Player to score first TD

NEXT: Over/Under Prediction