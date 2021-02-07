Tampa Bay vs Kansas City Expert Picks, Predictions, Prop Bets

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay vs Kansas City Expert Picks, Predictions, Prop Bets

CFN Expert Picks

Tampa Bay vs Kansas City Expert Picks, Predictions, Prop Bets

By February 6, 2021 9:55 pm

By |

NFL expert picks, predictions, prop bets: Super Bowl, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Sunday, February 7

Super Bowl: Tampa Bay vs Kansas City

7:30 CBS
Line: Kansas City -3
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Kansas City
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Kansas City
Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Tampa Bay
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tampa Bay
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Kansas City
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Kansas City
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Kansas City
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Kansas City
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Kansas City
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Kansas City
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Kansas City
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Tampa Bay
CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas City

Over/Under | MVP Prediction
Mahomes & Brady to throw 300+
Player to score first TD

NEXT: Over/Under Prediction

, , , , , , , , CFN, CFN Expert Picks, Fearless Predictions, Features, News, NFL

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home