Syracuse vs Louisville Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Syracuse Orange vs Louisville Cardinals prediction and college basketball game preview.

Syracuse vs Louisville Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, February 17

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY

Network: ACC Network

Syracuse (12-6) vs Louisville (11-4) Game Preview

Why Syracuse Will Win

The defense continues to be terrific.

It’s among the best in the ACC at clamping down and forcing mistakes, it leads the conference in blocks, and it’s the best at stopping threes – and it shows. The Orange are on a nice late run of three wins in four games and five wins in seven. And why?

That defense.

Clemson was able to avoid a slew of big mistakes and get hot from the field in a win over the Orange, and Virginia was Virginia from the field in its win.

Louisville is last in the ACC at shooting threes, there isn’t enough inside presence defensively, and there aren’t any steals to force easy baskets. However …

Why Louisville Will Win

The Cardinals win when they hit from the outside.

They’ve won just two of their last five games, and in those three losses they made 25% or fewer from three, and were solid in the wins over Duke and Georgia Tech.

For all of the good things Syracuse does, it’s not great at coming up with rebounds – Louisville should be at least a +5 in rebounding margin – and there should be a slew of one-and-dones. If the Orange aren’t doing anything on the offensive glass, they have to make at least 45% of their shots from the field and …

What’s Going To Happen

Louisville has only allowed three teams in the last ten to hit 45% from the field.

The Cardinals will have problems hitting from the outside on the Orange D, but they’ll be just good enough at home defensively and they’ll be way too strong on the boards.

Syracuse vs Louisville Prediction, Line

Louisville 72, Syracuse 68

Louisville -5, o/u: 138.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

