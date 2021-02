Super Bowl Winning Starting Quarterbacks: Which Schools Can Boast The Most?

Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl with the win over Kansas City. Now that’s another win that Michigan can brag about – what schools have the most Super Bowl winning starting quarterbacks?

The Big 12 finally got a Super Bowl-winning quarterback last year with Patrick Mahomes bringing one home, and he came a game away from making it two.

But that Tom Brady guy did it again to keep adding to Michigan’s bragging rights.

There’s still a whole lot of work to do by other massive football schools.

USC, Miami, Oklahoma, Florida, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Washington and Arizona State … none of them have a Super Bowl-winning starting quarterback on the resumé.

Which schools can claim the most Super Bowl-winning starting quarterbacks?

Alabama

(3) Bart Starr (2 wins), Joe Namath, Ken Stabler

Purdue

(3) Len Dawson, Bob Griese (2 wins), Drew Brees

BYU

(2) Jim McMahon, Steve Young

Notre Dame

(2) Joe Theismann, Joe Montana (4 wins)

Stanford

(2) Jim Plunkett (2 wins), John Elway (2 wins)

Arizona

(1) Nick Foles

California

(1) Aaron Rodgers

Delaware

(1) Joe Flacco

Florida State

(1) Brad Johnson

Fresno State

(1) Trent Dilfer

Grambling

(1) Doug Williams

Louisiana Tech

(1) Terry Bradshaw (4 wins)

Louisville

(1) Johnny Unitas

Miami University

(1) Ben Roethlisberger (2 wins)

Michigan

(1) Tom Brady (7 wins)

Morehead State

(1) Phil Simms

Navy

(1) Roger Staubach (2 wins)

Northern Iowa

(1) Kurt Warner

Ole Miss

(1) Eli Manning (2 wins)

Southern Miss

(1) Brett Favre

Tennessee

(1) Peyton Manning (2 wins)

Texas Tech

(1) Patrick Mahomes

UCLA

(1) Troy Aikman (3 wins)

Washington State

(1) Mark Rypien

West Virginia

(1) Jeff Hostetler

Wisconsin

(1) Russell Wilson