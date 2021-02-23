St. John's vs Villanova Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

St. John’s Red Storm vs Villanova Wildcats prediction and college basketball game preview.

St. John’s (14-9) vs Villanova (14-3) Game Preview

Why St. John’s Will Win

The Red Storm were able to pull it off against Villanova in a stunning 70-59 win back in early February when they stopped the three, stayed relatively hot throughout, and it just kept on scoring.

It’s a great team at forcing mistakes, generating steals, and coming up with easy points to go along with more than enough three to get by. It’s one of the few teams in the Big East that can keep up with the Wildcats if this gets into a shootout.

However …

Why Villanova Will Win

Seriously, St. John’s? DePaul?

It’s a maddening Red Storm team that’s good enough to beat Villanova by 11 and hang up 93 in a win over Xavier, and then not get off the bus in a bizarre 88-83 home loss to a miserable DePaul team.

For all the good things St. John’s does offensively, sometimes the defense just doesn’t work – the Blue Devils hit 63% from the field. Villanova won’t do that, but it won’t make just 42% of its shots like it did in the first meeting.

It takes two to tango get by the Wildcats. You have to be able to shoot well – like St. John’s did in the first meeting and like Creighton did a few weeks ago – and Villanova has to be relatively cold …

What’s Going To Happen

St. John’s will shoot well, but Villanova is going to roar at home.

The three Wildcat losses were all away from home. No, this isn’t one of Jay Wright’s more consistent teams, but it really can shoot. St. John’s has the ability to make this fun, but it won’t be able to keep up late.

Get ready for a ton of points.

St. John’s vs Villanova Prediction, Line

Villanova 84, St. John’s 77

Villanova -11.5, o/u: 154.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

