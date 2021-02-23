Southern vs Alabama State Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Southern Jaguars at Alabama State Hornets prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Southern vs Alabama State Broadcast

Date: Friday, February 26

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: ASU Stadium, Montgomery, AL

Network: ESPN3

Southern (0-0) vs Alabama State (0-0) Game Preview

Why Southern Will Win

Run the ball, stop the run. No one did that better in the SWAC two years ago than Southern, and that’s not going to stop.

There’s going to be a passing game, but against Alabama State the Jaguars are going to use QB Ladarius Skelton – the team’s leading rusher two years ago – to do a little bit of everything against a Hornet defense that’s going to be decent overall and good against the better passing teams, but should give up yards in chunks on the ground.

The Hornets shouldn’t quite have the firepower and pop to keep up if Southern gets up early, but …

Why Alabama State Will Win

There are enough parts to spread the attack around.

Ezra Gray is a good veteran back with good quickness and decent potential to be used more as a receiver, and the receiving corps is full of dangerous options with the combination of Michael Jefferson and Jahod Booker as dangerous as any in the SWAC.

Overall, if everything works like it’s supposed to, the Hornets are able to control the clock and the tempo with its style, and then hit a few home runs with the terrific wideouts.

What’s Going To Happen

Skelton – he’s the key.

Alabama State is still trying to get a few key pieces together, but Southern has a star in Skelton who’s built like a running back and the experience and accuracy to keep the offense moving.

It’ll be a fun, tight game with the Jaguars coming through with a good fourth quarter to pull out the road win.

Southern vs Alabama State Prediction, Line

Southern 30, Alabama State 27

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

