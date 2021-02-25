Southern Utah vs Northern Arizona Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Southern Utah Thunderbirds vs Northern Arizona Lumberjacks prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Southern Utah vs Northern Arizona Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 27

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: J Lawrence Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff, AZ

Network: PlutoTV

Southern Utah (0-0) vs Northern Arizona (0-0) Game Preview

Why Southern Utah Will Win

Southern Utah should have enough of a passing game to at least keep things moving.

The overall talent level isn’t quite there in the Big Sky, but the combination of Lance Lawson and Landen Measom form a good receiving duo to work around. The ground game needs to find something that works and the defensive front has to do more to get into the backfield than it did back in 2019, but Northern Arizona’s defense has a bigger hill to climb.

The Lumberjacks were last in the Big Sky in 2019 in scoring D having big issues against the better passing teams, but …

Why Northern Arizona Will Win

There’s a whole lot to like about the Lumberjacks in Year Two under Chris Ball.

There’s still a ton of work to do to challenge for anything big in the Big Sky, but the offense has playmakers and the struggling D hit the recruiting trail hard for parts. Oklahoma State transfer QB Keondre Wudtee should quickly grow into the job with a good group of receivers to work with for an offense that led the FCS in passing two years ago and should keep it all going.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

For what it’s worth, Southern Utah had a horrible 2019 season overall but managed to beat Northern Arizona 31-30.

This year’s Lumberjack D let the team down in the loss, the offense couldn’t do enough in the fourth, and …

2019. New year, new teams, and Northern Arizona’s defense will be a bit stronger to start the spring campaign.

Southern Utah vs Northern Arizona Prediction, Line

Northern Arizona 36, Southern Utah 27

Line: Northern Arizona -7, o/u: 61.5

