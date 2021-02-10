Southern Miss Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

Southern Miss Golden Eagles football schedule. Analysis of the 2021 slate and who they have to play – and who they miss – from the other division.

Southern Miss Football Schedule 2021

– 2021 Conference USA Football Schedule

Sept. 4 at South Alabama

Sept. 11 Grambling

Sept. 18 Troy

Sept. 25 at Alabama

Oct. 2 at Rice

Oct. 9 UTEP

Oct. 16 UAB

Oct. 23 OPEN DATE

Oct. 30 at Middle Tennessee

Nov. 6 North Texas

Nov. 13 at UTSA

Nov. 20 at Louisiana Tech

Nov. 27 FIU

Dec. 4 Conference USA Championship

Games vs. The East: FIU, at Middle Tennessee

Missed Teams From The East: Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Marshall, Old Dominion, WKU

Southern Miss Golden Eagles Football Schedule Analysis: The non-conference slate isn’t bad. Forget the date at Alabama, the Golden Eagles under new head coach Will Hall can shoot for 3-0 against at South Alabama, Grambling and Troy.

There are two back-to-back road games that should all be a problem – Bama, Rice, UTSA and Louisiana Tech – but the UAB and North Texas games are at home and closing out at home against FIU isn’t bad.

Missing Marshall, Florida Atlantic and WKU from the East is massive, Going to Middle Tennessee isn’t easy, but again, the date with FIU is at home.