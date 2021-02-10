Southern Miss Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

Southern Miss Golden Eagles football schedule. Analysis of the 2021 slate and who they have to play – and who they miss – from the other division.
Southern Miss Football Schedule 2021
– 2021 Conference USA Football Schedule
Sept. 4 at South Alabama
Sept. 11 Grambling
Sept. 18 Troy
Sept. 25 at Alabama
Oct. 2 at Rice
Oct. 9 UTEP
Oct. 16 UAB
Oct. 23 OPEN DATE
Oct. 30 at Middle Tennessee
Nov. 6 North Texas
Nov. 13 at UTSA
Nov. 20 at Louisiana Tech
Nov. 27 FIU
Dec. 4 Conference USA Championship
Games vs. The East: FIU, at Middle Tennessee
Missed Teams From The East: Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Marshall, Old Dominion, WKU
Southern Miss Golden Eagles Football Schedule Analysis: The non-conference slate isn’t bad. Forget the date at Alabama, the Golden Eagles under new head coach Will Hall can shoot for 3-0 against at South Alabama, Grambling and Troy.
There are two back-to-back road games that should all be a problem – Bama, Rice, UTSA and Louisiana Tech – but the UAB and North Texas games are at home and closing out at home against FIU isn’t bad.
Missing Marshall, Florida Atlantic and WKU from the East is massive, Going to Middle Tennessee isn’t easy, but again, the date with FIU is at home.