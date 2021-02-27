Southern Illinois vs Loyola College Basketball Game Preview

Southern Illinois Salukis vs Loyola Ramblers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Loyola vs Southern Illinois Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 27

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Joseph J Gentile Arena, Chicago, IL

Network: CBS Sports Network

Southern Illinois (11-12) vs Loyola (20-4) Game Preview

Why Southern Illinois Will Win

The Salukis didn’t play well in the 60-52 loss on Friday and it was still close.

It only shot two free throws – missing them both – and the team that doesn’t turn the ball over a lot gave it away 18 times. Give credit to Loyola for forcing the mistakes – the Ramblers had this after a slow start – but if SIU stay hot from three after hitting 12-of-20, and if it can avoid the big mistakes on a consistent basis, it’ll have a chance.

Like the Friday matchup, the scoring won’t get out of hand and SIU should be able to stay in range all game long.

Why Loyola Will Win

No, Southern Illinois didn’t play as well as it could and should, but Loyola couldn’t shoot a like – especially from the outside – and it still won because the defense came through like it needed to.

The Ramblers were great at getting to the line – hitting 13-of-14 free throws – but only hit 5-of-27 shots from three. The first part of that will happen again, but the second won’t. Loyola will be stronger from the outside, the defensive pressure should stay, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Again, Loyola couldn’t shoot well and still won.

Like the first meeting, don’t expect offensive fireworks, but the Rambler defense will come through once again and the shots will start falling from the outside. This will never get out of hand, but Loyola will win control throughout.

Loyola vs Southern Illinois Prediction, Line

Loyola 70, Southern Illinois 56

Line: Loyola -19, o/u: 123

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

