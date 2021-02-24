South Dakota vs Illinois State Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

South Dakota Coyotes vs Illinois State Redbirds prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

South Dakota vs Illinois State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 27

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Hancock Stadium, Normal, IL

Network: ESPN+

South Dakota (0-0) vs Illinois State (0-0) Game Preview

Why South Dakota Will Win

Here comes the South Dakota offense.

The quarterback situation has been a fight all offseason – what there was of one – but that’s okay for an offense with a great line, a terrific back in Kai Henry, and a program that knows how to wing it around the yard.

The Coyotes have just enough on the lines to hold up against the strong Illinois State fronts, they can and should be even more balanced than in the past few seasons thanks to Henry, and ..

Why Illinois State Will Win

The Illinois State defense should once again be a rock.

The focus will be on the emergence of QB Bryce Jefferson, but the running game should still be a factor even without James Robinson this time around thanks to one of the better lines in the Missouri Valley.

The explosion doesn’t have to be there to match what the South Dakota passing game should do, but slow and steady should win the race in this because …

Again, the defense. It was one of the best in the FCS a few years ago thanks to a brilliant pass rush that should still be strong despite the loss of a few key parts.

What’s Going To Happen

The two teams weren’t able to go in the first weekend, but they should be all ready to go with plenty of practice time in.

The Illinois State defense will make South Dakota press, and it’ll come up big to overcome an inconsistent day from the other side.

South Dakota vs Illinois State Prediction, Line

Illinois State 30, South Dakota 17

Line: Illinois State -6, o/u: 48.5

