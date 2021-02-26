SEMO vs Eastern Illinois Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

SEMO Redhawks vs Eastern Illinois Panthers prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

SEMO vs Eastern Illinois Broadcast

Date: Sunday, February 28

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: O’Brien Field, Charleston, IL

Network: ESPN+

SEMO (0-0) vs Eastern Illinois (0-0) Game Preview

Why SEMO Will Win

The Redhawks have the backfield.

Former Nebraska Cornhusker Andrew Bunch is a more than capable quarterback to take over the reins, and his life will be made easy with a strong combination of smallish quick backs who can bust out yards in chunks.

There’s enough pass rushing talent to be okay, but it’s the defensive back seven that has the upside to shine from the start against …

Why Eastern Illinois Will Win

The passing game should be okay.

Eastern Illinois didn’t do too much through the air two years ago even though it was always behind and won just won game, but the receiving corps is experienced and should be sneak-good, and QB Harry Woodbery is at least a veteran – now he has to be more accurate and cut down on the interceptions.

There should be enough plays made behind the line for the defense to be okay, SEMO isn’t likely to be explosive right out of the gate, and …

What’s Going To Happen

The SEMO defense should take over early on.

The team has enough good hitters to keep the questionable Panther offense from going off. It was a tough fight for the Redhawks two years ago in a 26-12 win, and even though it’s going to be ragged, it’ll be a little bit easier this time around.

SEMO vs Eastern Illinois Prediction, Line

SEMO 31, Eastern Illinois 17

Line: SEMO -13, o/u: 49.5

