SE Louisiana vs Sam Houston Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

SE Louisiana Lions vs Sam Houston Bearkats prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

SE Louisiana vs Sam Houston Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 27

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Bowers Stadium, Huntsville, TX

Network: ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

SE Louisiana (0-0) vs Sam Houston (0-0) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why SE Louisiana Will Win

Head coach Frank Scelfo has a nice team returning from the one that put up huge offensive numbers in 2019 and got into the playoffs before getting hit by Montana for 73 in the season-ending loss.

The passing game that finished second in the FCS two years ago has former Arkansas QB Cole Kelley – an interesting 6-7, 260-pound bomber – ready to take over in a full-time role, and he has a loaded group of receivers to work with.

However …

Why Sam Houston Will Win

Sam Houston has a defense.

The group that finished No. 1 in the FCS in 2019 in tackles for loss, No. 2 in sacks and eighth in scoring defense doesn’t get everyone back, but it’s got the defensive line combination of Jevon Leon and Trace Mascorro that should live in the backfield – they combined for 13.5 sacks and 31.5 tackles for loss two years ago. They’re working around brick wall defensive tackles Joseph Wallace for a run D that’s not going to give up a thing.

The offense might not have the firepower SE Louisiana has with the passing game, but there’s enough to be fine around this defense.

What’s Going To Happen

It’ll be an entertaining game that will go a long way to seeing just how strong the Southland should be. Will Sam Houston really be the power it’s supposed to be? Can Southwestern Louisiana get the offense going enough to pull this off against the great D?

Sam Houston will show enough offense – QB Eric Schmid will be just fine – to go along with a great defensive performance.

SE Louisiana vs Sam Houston Prediction, Line

Sam Houston 37, SE Louisiana 27

Bet on college football with BetMGM

Line: Sam Houston -6, o/u: 54.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

1: Clarice