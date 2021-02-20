San Diego State vs Fresno State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

San Diego State Aztecs vs Fresno State Bulldogs prediction and college basketball game preview.

San Diego State vs Fresno State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 20

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Save Mart Center, Fresno, CA

Network: CBS Sports Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

San Diego State (16-4) vs Fresno State (9-8) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why San Diego State Will Win

There weren’t any issues in the first meeting a few days ago – a 67-53 Aztec win.

The defense clamped down throughout, the offense was measured against the good Fresno State D, and there weren’t a whole lot of issues for a team that doesn’t give away anything easy.

How air tight are the Aztecs lately? They haven’t turned the ball over in the double-digits in any of the last four games and aren’t likely to have any issues with mistakes against the turnover-prone Bulldogs.

Why Fresno State Will Win

Fresno State was able to keep the score at its level in the loss.

Yeah, San Diego State is better at the slow-paced defensive thing, but Fresno State was able to keep it relatively within range. That only works if the offense is able to go on a spurt – which teams aren’t able to do against the Aztecs – but it’s not going to get out of hand.

As long as the Bulldogs can win the rebounding battle again and be a little sharper from the outside, they’ll have a shot late.

What’s Going To Happen

It’ll be another good defensive battle, and it’ll be another showcase for how San Diego State does this better.

Fresno State isn’t going to hit the threes consistently enough to take advantage of those few moments when there’s an opening to take control.

San Diego State vs Fresno State Prediction, Line

San Diego State 69, Fresno State 55

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

San Diego State -13.5, o/u: 129.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: A 3rd and 2nd for an NFL starting QB

1: $33.4 million in dead cap money