San Diego State vs Fresno State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

San Diego State Aztecs vs Fresno State Bulldogs prediction and college basketball game preview.

San Diego State vs Fresno State Broadcast

Date: Thursday, February 18

Game Time: 10:00 ET

Venue: Save Mart Center, Fresno, CA

Network: CBS Sports Network

San Diego State (15-4) vs Fresno State (9-7) Game Preview

Why San Diego State Will Win

The Aztec defense continues to be stifling.

No one has scored more than 72 points and only three teams got to 70 or over. San Diego State manages to steal everything, it’s among the best teams in the nation in scoring defense, and teams are only hitting 39% from the field.

There were problems in the two games against Utah State back in mid-January, but shooting from three hasn’t been a problem and when the team can get to the free throw line, forget it. Fresno State isn’t good enough from three and doesn’t shoot well enough to get back in the game if the Aztecs get up early.

Why Fresno State Will Win

Fresno State is playing well over the last few weeks because it can play a little bit of D, too.

It’s not shutting down teams to a dead stop like San Diego State is, but it’s been able to clamp down a bit on the defensive boards, it’s been great at guarding the three, and it’s built to hang around in a game like this as long as it can slow things down to a stop.

What’s Going To Happen

Yeah, Fresno State has been strong lately, but that’s because it played New Mexico and Air Force in the back-to-back format to get to the four wins in the last five games.

San Diego State will lock down hard from the start and be in control throughout.

San Diego State vs Fresno State Prediction, Line

San Diego State 77, Fresno State 58

San Diego State -14, o/u: 130

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

