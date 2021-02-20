Samford vs ETSU Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Samford Bulldogs vs ETSU Bucs prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Samford vs ETSU Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 20

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Greene Stadium, Johnson City, TN

Network: ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Samford (0-0) vs ETSU (0-0) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Samford Will Win

Here comes the Samford offense with its Air Raid passing game that moves fast, plays fast and does everything possible to keep defenses on their toes.

They have the veterans for the key spots with former USF transfer Chris Oladokun combining with Liam Welch to once again run the thing – they’re co-starters with Oladokun a bit more of the main guy – throwing to a dangerous group of playmakers.

Why ETSU Will Win

ETSU has offensive playmakers, too.

It might have a new starting quarterback in redshirt freshman Tyler Riddell, but he’ll be helped by excellent veteran RB Quay Holmes – he needs to dominate this game from the start – working behind a strong offensive front.

The Bucs have to do whatever they can to go on long, drawn out marches to keep the Bulldog offense on sidelines. Yeah, Samford has a fast attack, but it also gets off the field in a hurry when the O isn’t working. The ETSU secondary is just good enough to win its share of battles and keep this from getting out of hand.

What’s Going To Happen

Samford might be the stronger team with more talent and better lines, but it’ll be the special teams that get this done.

In PK Mitchel Fineran, P Bradley Porcellato, and return man Montrell Washington, the Bulldogs have the all-stars to make up for what will be a spotty first game from the offense. ETSU will play well, but the passing game won’t be enough to help out a huge day from Holmes.

Samford vs ETSU Prediction, Line

Samford 30, ETSU 24

Bet on college football with BetMGM

Line: Samford -6.5, o/u: 57

Must See Rating: 3

5: McNeese State vs Tarleton State 2 OT thriller to open the spring season

1: 2021 Saturday Night Live