Rutgers Football Schedule 2021: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 Rutgers Scarlet Knights football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.

Rutgers Football Schedule 2021

Full schedule analysis with best and worst scenarios below

– 2021 Big Ten Football Schedule

Sept. 4 Temple

Sept. 11 at Syracuse

Sept. 18 Delaware

Sept. 25 at Michigan

Oct. 2 Ohio State

Oct. 9 Michigan State

Oct. 16 at Northwestern

Oct. 23 OPEN DATE

Oct. 30 at Illinois

Nov. 6 Wisconsin

Nov. 13 at Indiana

Nov. 20 at Penn State

Nov. 27 Maryland

Dec. 4 Big Ten Championship (in Indianapolis)

Games vs. The West: at Illinois, at Northwestern, Wisconsin

Missed Teams From The West: Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Football Schedule Analysis: COMING

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Football Schedule Best Case Scenario: COMING

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Football Schedule Worst Case Scenario: COMING