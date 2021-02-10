Rice Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

Rice Owls football schedule. Analysis of the 2021 slate and who they have to play – and who they miss – from the other division.
Rice Football Schedule 2021
Sept. 4 at Arkansas
Sept. 11 Houston
Sept. 18 at Texas
Sept. 25 Texas Southern
Oct. 2 Southern Miss
Oct. 9 OPEN DATE
Oct. 16 at UTSA
Oct. 23 at UAB
Oct. 30 North Texas
Nov. 6 at Charlotte
Nov. 13 WKU
Nov. 20 at UTEP
Nov. 27 Louisiana Tech
Dec. 4 Conference USA Championship
Games vs. The East: at Charlotte, WKU
Missed Teams From The East: Florida Atlantic, FIU, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, Old Dominion
Rice Owls Football Schedule Analysis: The Owls live in the Southwest Conference world of yesteryear with Arkansas, Houston and Texas to start the season, but at least they don’t leave the great state of Texas until October 23rd at UAB.
That’s an issue – they have to play the Blazers on the road. However, they get Louisiana Tech, North Texas and Southern Miss at home as a wee bit of a payoff for a run of four road games in six weeks.