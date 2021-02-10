Rice Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

Rice Owls football schedule. Analysis of the 2021 slate and who they have to play – and who they miss – from the other division.

Rice Football Schedule 2021

– 2021 Conference USA Football Schedule

Sept. 4 at Arkansas

Sept. 11 Houston

Sept. 18 at Texas

Sept. 25 Texas Southern

Oct. 2 Southern Miss

Oct. 9 OPEN DATE

Oct. 16 at UTSA

Oct. 23 at UAB

Oct. 30 North Texas

Nov. 6 at Charlotte

Nov. 13 WKU

Nov. 20 at UTEP

Nov. 27 Louisiana Tech

Dec. 4 Conference USA Championship

Games vs. The East: at Charlotte, WKU

Missed Teams From The East: Florida Atlantic, FIU, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, Old Dominion

Rice Owls Football Schedule Analysis: The Owls live in the Southwest Conference world of yesteryear with Arkansas, Houston and Texas to start the season, but at least they don’t leave the great state of Texas until October 23rd at UAB.

That’s an issue – they have to play the Blazers on the road. However, they get Louisiana Tech, North Texas and Southern Miss at home as a wee bit of a payoff for a run of four road games in six weeks.