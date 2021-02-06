Purdue vs Northwestern Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Purdue Boilermakers vs Northwestern Wildcats prediction and college basketball game preview.

Purdue vs Northwestern Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 6

Game Time: 4:30 ET

Venue: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

Network: BTN

Purdue (12-7) vs Northwestern (6-9) Game Preview

Why Northwestern Will Win

The defense has to stop Purdue’s outside shooters.

This is a wildly inconsistent Boilermaker team that’s been able to get by from time to time when the threes aren’t falling, but when they’re off they’re really off.

How off? Purdue has failed to hit more than 25% from three four of the last five games and four of their last six.

Northwestern might struggle at guarding the three, but the defense isn’t all that bad, it’s been okay at times over the last few games at keeping things from getting out of hand, and the team is okay from three.

Why Purdue Will Win

Northwestern doesn’t score enough, and it doesn’t make life easy with second chance points – offensive rebounds are too often a rumor.

Purdue might not always shoot well, but it rebounds just about everything, it’s good enough on the offensive boards, and it can play a little defense, too.

There have been a few off days throughout the season, but for the most part, the team has tightened up defensively – it hasn’t allowed more than 72 points in any game in 2021.

What’s Going To Happen

This isn’t going to be the game when the Northwestern offense gets healthy.

Purdue is struggling a bit, and it has a way of letting teams hang around a bit too often, but it ends up winning. It’ll get out to a good early start and Northwestern won’t get hot enough from the outside to come back in the second half.

Purdue vs Northwestern Prediction, Line

Purdue 75, Northwestern 62

Purdue -7.5, o/u: 137

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

