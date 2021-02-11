Purdue vs Minnesota Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Purdue Boilermakers vs Minnesota Golden Gophers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Purdue vs Minnesota Broadcast

Date: Thursday, February 11

Game Time: 5:00 ET

Venue: Williams Arena, Minneapolis, MN

Network: ESPN2

Purdue (13-7) vs Minnesota (12-7) Game Preview

Why Purdue Will Win

It wasn’t all that hard a few weeks ago.

The Boilermakers rocked the Gophers in an 81-62 win at the end of January when everything was falling from three and the other side just couldn’t keep up.

Minnesota has been leaking oil over the second half of the season five losses in the last seven games because 1) it’s not shooting well, 2) it’s not shooting well from the outside, and 3) no, really, Minnesota can’t shoot at all from three.

Purdue does a whole lot of things wrong, but it’s a steady rock form the field hitting 40% or better over the last month in every game but the loss to Michigan. Minnesota has hit more than 40% of its shots twice in the last seven games, but …

Why Minnesota Will Win

There’s a big problem defensively forcing mistakes, and the offense turns it over just enough to be a problem. And then there’s the bigger issue …

Purdue is shooting well, but it doesn’t score a whole lot.

It can get hot once in a while and get rolling, but it’s an inconsistent offensive team that hasn’t been able to get to 70 points five times in the last nine games. Minnesota can’t shoot, but it can rebound and it can force mistakes. It’ll have to manufacture points in this on the move.

What’s Going To Happen

This will be one of those Minnesota energy games it’s able to bring every now and then at home. It’s only the fourth game in The Barn since very early January, and while that doesn’t mean too much crowd-wise, expect. good all-around performance. The Gophers will win on the boards and will hit – wait for it – a real, live three-point shot once in a while.

Purdue vs Minnesota Prediction, Line

Minnesota 75, Purdue 72

Minnesota -2, o/u: 138.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

