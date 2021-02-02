Purdue vs Maryland Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Purdue Boilermakers vs Maryland Terrapins prediction and college basketball game preview.

Purdue vs Maryland Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, February, 2

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: XFINITY Center, College Park, MD

Network: BTN

Purdue (12-6) vs Maryland (9-8) Game Preview

Why Purdue Will Win

Purdue picked the perfect time to get hot.

It got walloped by Michigan, but everyone has that problem. Other than that, the Boilermakers won five games in their last six including an impressive performance over Minnesota a few days ago.

They’re wildly inconsistent from three, but they’re shooting well overall from the field lately. It helps when you’re able to rebound everything and do a great job on the offensive boards.

Maryland is the second-worst rebounding team in the Big Ten and is dead last on the offensive glass. Purdue should win the rebounding margin by close to ten.

Why Maryland Will Win

Purdue likes to foul.

Purdue is so good at fouling that it does it more than anyone in the Big Ten.

Purdue also likes to turn the ball over. It’s so good at it that no one in the conference has turned it over more.

This is a tough team that’s great at hitting the boards, it’s aggressive on D, and …

It doesn’t score. It’s not a great defensive team, it’s the lowest-scoring team in the Big Ten, and it’ll have problems it the other side starts hitting from three right away. At home, the Terps have to get out to a hot start, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Purdue won this back on Christmas Day when it was able to shoot well and hit its free throws when Maryland didn’t.

This is a must-win game for the Terps to try generating a little momentum after losing way too often after a 4-0 start. Purdue has to hit from three to win this – it nailed 46% from the first time around – but it’s way too inconsistent from the outside, especially on the road.

It won’t be anything pretty, but the Terps will take it.

Purdue vs Maryland Prediction, Line

Maryland 63, Purdue 60

PICK, o/u: 134.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 3

