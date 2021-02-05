Purdue Football Schedule 2021: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 Purdue Boilermakers football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.
Purdue Football Schedule 2021
Full schedule analysis with best and worst scenarios below
– 2021 Big Ten Football Schedule
Sept. 4 Oregon State
Sept. 11 at UConn
Sept. 18 at Notre Dame
Sept. 25 Illinois
Oct. 2 Minnesota
Oct. 9 OPEN DATE
Oct. 16 at Iowa
Oct. 23 Wisconsin
Oct. 30 at Nebraska
Nov. 6 Michigan State
Nov. 13 at Ohio State
Nov. 20 at Northwestern
Nov. 27 Indiana
Dec. 4 Big Ten Championship (in Indianapolis)
Games vs. The East: Indiana, Michigan State at Ohio State
Missed Teams From The East: Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, Rutgers
