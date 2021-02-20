Penn State vs Iowa Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Penn State Nittany Lions vs Iowa Hawkeyes prediction and college basketball game preview.

Penn State vs Iowa Broadcast

Date: Sunday, February 21

Game Time: 5:00 ET

Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA

Network: FS1

Penn State (7-11) vs Iowa (16-6) Game Preview

Why Penn State Will Win

Iowa might have come up with three straight wins, but it’s been struggling a bit.

It lost four of its previous five games before that thanks to a defense that crashed and burned. Penn State has to get over its own funk by making the Hawkeyes gear down.

Iowa wants to make this a shootout, score inside and out, and bomb away from three and make Penn State push. As long as the Nittany Lions can keep this in the 60s, they have a shot. But …

Why Iowa Will Win

Penn State’s defense hasn’t been stopping anyone, either.

Iowa might be having problems, but the Nittany Lions are dead last in the Big Ten at scoring and field goal defense – everyone makes 40% of their shots getting off the bus.

For all of Iowa’s issues lately, it’s still able to score, the threes are falling, and it has the ability to go on the type of big runs that Penn State can’t.

What’s Going To Happen

Penn State’s defense will be the cure for Iowa’s issues.

The Hawkeyes can rebound well, they’re not turning the ball over to give up a ton of easy points, and the Nittany Lions aren’t sharp enough from three to keep up the pace in the second half.

Penn State vs Iowa Prediction, Line

Iowa 80, Penn State 67

Iowa -12, o/u: 157.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

