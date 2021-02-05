Penn State Football Schedule 2021: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 Penn State Nittany Lions football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.

Penn State Football Schedule 2021

Full schedule analysis with best and worst scenarios below

– 2021 Big Ten Football Schedule

Sept. 4 at Wisconsin

Sept. 11 Ball State

Sept. 18 Auburn

Sept. 25 Villanova

Oct. 2 Indiana

Oct. 9 at Iowa

Oct. 16 OPEN DATE

Oct. 23 Illinois

Oct. 30 at Ohio State

Nov. 6 at Maryland

Nov. 13 Michigan

Nov. 20 Rutgers

Nov. 27 at Michigan State

Dec. 4 Big Ten Championship (in Indianapolis)

Games vs. The West: Illinois, at Iowa, at Wisconsin

Missed Teams From The West: Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue

