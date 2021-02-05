Penn State Football Schedule 2021: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 Penn State Nittany Lions football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.
Penn State Football Schedule 2021
Full schedule analysis with best and worst scenarios below
– 2021 Big Ten Football Schedule
Sept. 4 at Wisconsin
Sept. 11 Ball State
Sept. 18 Auburn
Sept. 25 Villanova
Oct. 2 Indiana
Oct. 9 at Iowa
Oct. 16 OPEN DATE
Oct. 23 Illinois
Oct. 30 at Ohio State
Nov. 6 at Maryland
Nov. 13 Michigan
Nov. 20 Rutgers
Nov. 27 at Michigan State
Dec. 4 Big Ten Championship (in Indianapolis)
Games vs. The West: Illinois, at Iowa, at Wisconsin
Missed Teams From The West: Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue
Penn State Nittany Lions Football Schedule Analysis: COMING
Penn State Nittany Lions Football Schedule Best Case Scenario: COMING
Penn State Nittany Lions Football Schedule Worst Case Scenario: COMING