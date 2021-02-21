Oregon vs USC Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Oregon Ducks vs USC Trojans prediction and college basketball game preview.

Oregon vs USC Broadcast

Date: Monday, February 22

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Galen Center, Los Angeles, CA

Network: FS1

Oregon (14-9) vs USC (18-4) Game Preview

Why Oregon Will Win

The Ducks have been terrific over the last few weeks, going on a run with five straight wins thanks to a suffocating defense that’s not allowing teams to do enough from three. The offensive side isn’t great from the outside, but it’s been consistent through February.

USC is coming off a stunning loss to Arizona – the threes weren’t falling and it got killed on the boards. Oregon has to come up with enough steals and big plays against a Trojan team that doesn’t force a slew of big mistakes.

Why USC Will Win

Free throws.

Be somewhat shocked if these two teams with these two defenses don’t play this in the mid-60s, and to sound totally cliché, every point is going to matter here.

Oregon can’t give away points on the free throw line.

The Ducks are way too inconsistent when they get to the line – which isn’t all that often – making ten or fewer in each of the last four games. USC has made ten or fewer free throws just twice in the last 14 games.

With their ability on the boards – especially the offensive side – the Trojans should get to the line at least eight more times, and …

What’s Going To Happen

This was supposed to be Stanford.

The USC date with the Cardinal will be moved to early March, and now the Trojans and Ducks will play for the first time this season.

It’ll be a good, tough, defensive battle with USC doing a bit more on the boards with a few extra second-chance points – and free throws – to survive.

Oregon vs USC Prediction, Line

USC 68, Oregon 64

USC -3.5, o/u: 138

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

