Ole Miss vs Missouri Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Ole Miss Rebels vs Missouri Tigers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Ole Miss vs Missouri Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, February 23

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO

Network: SEC Network

Ole Miss (12-9) vs Missouri (14-6) Game Preview

Why Ole Miss Will Win

The Rebels were able to whack Mizzou 80-59 two weeks ago because they did what they do well …

Rebound and force mistakes.

Ole Miss outrebounded the Tigers 31-15, was a +3 in turnovers, and it picked a great time to come up with one of its sharpest games of the season moving the ball around.

Missouri pulled up out of the nosedive with a win over South Carolina, but it’s been a rough stretch with the defense suddenly going bye-bye. Generate easy points, shoot well, beat the Tigers …

Ole miss hit over 50% from the field before falling flat in a loss to Mississippi State, and now …

Why Missouri Will Win

Missouri is back at home. That hasn’t meant an automatic win, but after playing three of its last four games away from Columbia, it helps.

The Tigers might be struggling way too much defensively, but the offense cranked it up with 93 hung on the Gamecocks, and now they have to keep finding ways to manufacture points with an offense that is okay, but not consistent.

Ole Miss can score, but it comes off of forcing mistakes. Mizzou doesn’t turn it over all that much, so if it can force the Rebels to be an outside shooting team – they can’t hit the three – and if its own threes start falling, it’s got this.

What’s Going To Happen

Missouri has been a grind of a team all year, and suddenly it was exposed a bit in the losing streak. It’s still too inconsistent, and it has way too many flaws, but it’ll D up on the Rebels who’ll be in for a rough night from the outside.

Ole Miss vs Missouri Prediction, Line

Missouri 80, Ole Miss 73

Missouri -4, o/u: 132.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

