Old Dominion Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

Old Dominion Monarchs football schedule. Analysis of the 2021 slate and who they have to play – and who they miss – from the other division.

Old Dominion Football Schedule 2021

– 2021 Conference USA Football Schedule

Sept. 4 at Wake Forest

Sept. 11 Hampton

Sept. 18 at Liberty

Sept. 25 Buffalo

Oct. 2 at UTEP

Oct. 9 at Marshall

Oct. 16 WKU

Oct. 23 OPEN DATE

Oct. 30 Louisiana Tech

Nov. 6 at FIU

Nov. 13 Florida Atlantic

Nov. 20 at Middle Tennessee

Nov. 27 Charlotte

Dec. 4 Conference USA Championship

Games vs. The West: Louisiana Tech, at UTEP

Missed Teams From The West: North Texas, Rice, Southern Miss, UAB, UTSA

Old Dominion Monarchs Football Schedule Analysis: The Monarchs are back after not playing in 2020 with a trip to Wake Forest and a date with Liberty a few weeks later. Throw in a game against MAC power Buffalo, and it’ll be a positive to at least go 2-2 in non-conference play.

The Conference USA slate starts out with two road games – meaning ODU plays three road games in four weeks and four away games in the first six – but getting WKU, Louisiana Tech and Florida Atlantic is a huge break.

There’s no UAB to deal with from the West, but facing Louisiana Tech won’t be say. Overall, on the plus side, four of the last six games are at home.