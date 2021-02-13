Oklahoma vs West Virginia Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Oklahoma Sooners vs West Virginia Mountaineers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Oklahoma vs West Virginia Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 13

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, WV

Network: Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Oklahoma (12-5) vs West Virginia (14-5) Game Preview

Why Oklahoma Will Win

The Sooners were able to win the first time back in early January even though they didn’t shoot well and made a whole lot of mistakes. So how did they do it? They did just enough right to get by 75-71.

They did a wee bit more on the free throw line, they did a wee bit more on the glass, and they did a wee bit more from the field, even though the Mountaineers were great from three.

They have to repeat the performance.

West Virginia is terrific on the boards, and OU has to at least keep things even. The Mountaineers are also outstanding at bringing the pressure and forcing mistakes for easy baskets, and the Sooners just don’t turn the ball over often enough. However …

Why West Virginia Will Win

Oklahoma’s three point defense is awful.

West Virginia lost in the first meeting despite going lights out from three, and it might be able to do that again against a defense that has been good at times at getting out and making a stop, but is also coming off a rough defensive day in the win over Iowa State.

At home, WVU needs to reverse the first game by doing its part to own the glass – it was -6 in rebounding margin the first time – and the defense has to keep the Sooners from generating easy points. OU jacked up a season-high 35 threes in that game, and that’s fine – WVU just needs to clean up the misses.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s Baylor’s Big 12, but this is the battle for the No. 2 spot – for the moment.

The Mountaineers have won their last five Big 12 games, but they’re not necessarily a rock at home. They’ll be a bit better defensively in this – they’ll win the outside game – and they’ll be a bit tougher on the boards late to survive a fun back-and-forth battle.

Oklahoma vs West Virginia Prediction, Line

West Virginia 77, Oklahoma 73

West Virginia -2.5, o/u: 144.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4.5

