Oklahoma vs Texas Tech Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Tech Red Raiders prediction and college basketball game preview.

Oklahoma vs Texas Tech Broadcast

Date: Monday, February, 1

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX

Network: ESPN

Oklahoma (11-4) vs Texas Tech (12-5) Game Preview

Why Oklahoma Will Win

The Sooners have found their groove over the last few weeks, coming up with great wins over Kansas and Texas before making a statement against a terrific Alabama team on Saturday.

They’re not necessarily doing anything amazing offensively – they’re not shooting particularly well and they’ve been awful on the free throw line – but the defense has been outstanding.

OU doesn’t screw up, it hits enough free throws to get by, and few teams are playing with more confidence.

Why Texas Tech Will Win

The Red Raiders don’t screw up, either. They’re among the best teams in the country in turnover margin, they force a ton of mistakes, and they’re careful with the ball.

Unlike OU – who’s usually strong on the free throw line – Texas Tech is a rock when it gets to the line and it makes its way there more than anyone in the Big 12. Considering the Sooners aren’t shooting all that well, the Red Raider defense should be able to rise up, the rebounding will be there, and the overall mix of positives should be enough to pull this off … again.

What’s Going To Happen

Texas Tech won the first time against the Sooners back in late December with its defense in the 69-67 game. It simply shot better.

As amazing as Oklahoma has been, most of the wins have been at home during this run, it only won at Texas by one, and it lost its previous two road games. The Texas Tech defense will be good enough in the final few minutes to come up with a second straight win against the two.

Oklahoma vs Texas Tech Prediction, Line

Texas Tech 69, Oklahoma 64

Texas Tech -7, o/u: 136.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 4

