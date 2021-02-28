Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State College Basketball Game Preview

Oklahoma Sooners vs Oklahoma State Cowboys prediction and college basketball game preview.

Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State Broadcast

Date: Monday, March 1

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, OK

Network: ESPN

Oklahoma (14-7) vs Oklahoma State (16-6) Game Preview

Why Oklahoma Will Win

The Sooners did just about everything right but play defense in the 94-90 overtime loss to the Cowboys on Saturday in Norman.

They’re not great at defending the three, but they couldn’t come up with key stops from anywhere. The difference was on the free throw line, and that’s a bit of an aberration.

OU doesn’t foul all that much – it leads the Big 12 in fewest fouls per game – but Oklahoma State got six more free throw attempts and hit nine more. As long as the Sooners can make 49% from the field and 44% from three again, the other parts will work out.

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

Can Cade Cunningham stay that hot? He might have only hit 3-of-8 from three, but he was a given on the free throw line and he kept on rolling on the way to 40 points in the win.

Yeah, the Cowboys got roasted from three – Oklahoma hit 10-of-23 – but the D is usually a whole lot better than that from the outside. It was the first time since the loss to TCU back in mid-December that OSU had that many problems.

It’s been able to do a great job of getting to the free throw line lately, Cunningham has been fantastic with 20 points or more in four of the last five games and 18 or more in eight of the last nine, and …

What’s Going To Happen

The Sooners need a big performance.

They lost the firefight a few days ago, they lost in a clunker to Kansas State earlier in the week, and they need to ramp up the defensive intensity and production while snapping out of their finishing kick mini-funk.

It starts by doing a better job on the boards after getting hammered by the Cowboys – there can’t be 13 OSU offensive boards again.

And there won’t be.

It’ll be another close, fun game, but this time the Sooners will get just enough of a break the other way to pull out the close battle.

Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Line

Oklahoma 79, Oklahoma State 76

Line: PICK, o/u: 141.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 4

