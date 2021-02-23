Oklahoma vs Kansas State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Oklahoma Sooners vs Kansas State Wildcats prediction and college basketball game preview.

Oklahoma vs Kansas State Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, February 23

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, KS

Network: ESPN2

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Oklahoma (14-5) vs Kansas State (6-18) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Oklahoma Will Win

The Sooners are rolling.

They’ve won eight of their last nine games with the offense making seemingly every key basket and the defense clamping down hard from three – at least over the last few games.

Kansas State struggles to score.

Oh sure, it managed to pull off a win over TCU to end a brutal run of 13 straight losses, but it only scored 62. The Sooners give up under 70 a game, don’t turn it over enough to give the Wildcats easy points, and they just aren’t making enough mistakes overall. But …

Why Kansas State Will Win

It’s the third straight road game and the fourth in the last five for OU.

Kansas State – for all of its problems – does manage to keep scores relatively low. It’s big issue is on the offensive side, but the defense is just decent enough at stopping the three to keep things from getting out of hand.

It was able to come through with the stunning win over TCU on the road after allowing just 4-of-18 from three, won the rebounding battle, and …

What’s Going To Happen

The Sooners had no issues against the Wildcats the first time around in a 76-50 win back in mid-January. They aren’t going to have to stress too much.

It’ll be close for about 30 minutes, but OU will keep on creeping ahead until the dam breaks with a big run to put it away. Kansas State has no ability from three to get back in it.

– Top 25 College Basketball Previews, Predictions, Feb. 23

Oklahoma vs Kansas State Prediction, Line

Oklahoma 68, Kansas State 59

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Oklahoma -10, o/u: 131

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

5: Daft Punk, Lollapalooza 2007

1: Daft Punk, Random Access Memories