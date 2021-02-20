Oklahoma vs Iowa State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Oklahoma Sooners vs Iowa State Cyclones prediction and college basketball game preview.
Oklahoma vs Iowa State Broadcast
Date: Saturday, February 20
Game Time: 6:00 ET
Venue: James H Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA
Network: ESPN2
Oklahoma (13-5) vs Iowa State (2-15) Game Preview
Why Oklahoma Will Win
Iowa State doesn’t score.
It doesn’t generate enough free throws to score that way – even though it makes them when it takes them. It doesn’t hit enough from three, generate enough rebounds to come up with second chance points, and it doesn’t come up with enough defensive big plays to get points in transition.
It hasn’t scored 60 points in either of the last two games and struggles to put into the 70s. It was able to get to 72 points in the first meeting with the Sooners and still lost by seven. But …
Why Iowa State Will Win
That first loss to the Sooners was on the road and that’s when the threes were dropping. The Cyclones had their best outside shooting game of the season because the defense had one of its worst days of the year.
Can they keep OU from getting on the move and making more than half of its shots?
When the Sooners aren’t on, they lose. They’ve lost their last three games when not making 40% from the field, and Iowa State – as bad as the D is – has been able to hold Kansas and TCU to under 40% in the last four games.
What’s Going To Happen
Iowa State will be plucky at home – just the second home date in the last six games – but the scoring just won’t be there for a full 40 minutes to pull this off.
Oklahoma might need a little while to get going after not playing for a week, but it’ll get rolling in the second half.
Oklahoma vs Iowa State Prediction, Line
Oklahoma 77, Iowa State 68
Oklahoma -10.5, o/u: 143
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Must See Rating: 2.5
