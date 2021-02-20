Oklahoma vs Iowa State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Oklahoma Sooners vs Iowa State Cyclones prediction and college basketball game preview.

Oklahoma vs Iowa State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 20

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: James H Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA

Network: ESPN2

Oklahoma (13-5) vs Iowa State (2-15) Game Preview

Why Oklahoma Will Win

Iowa State doesn’t score.

It doesn’t generate enough free throws to score that way – even though it makes them when it takes them. It doesn’t hit enough from three, generate enough rebounds to come up with second chance points, and it doesn’t come up with enough defensive big plays to get points in transition.

It hasn’t scored 60 points in either of the last two games and struggles to put into the 70s. It was able to get to 72 points in the first meeting with the Sooners and still lost by seven. But …

Why Iowa State Will Win

That first loss to the Sooners was on the road and that’s when the threes were dropping. The Cyclones had their best outside shooting game of the season because the defense had one of its worst days of the year.

Can they keep OU from getting on the move and making more than half of its shots?

When the Sooners aren’t on, they lose. They’ve lost their last three games when not making 40% from the field, and Iowa State – as bad as the D is – has been able to hold Kansas and TCU to under 40% in the last four games.

What’s Going To Happen

Iowa State will be plucky at home – just the second home date in the last six games – but the scoring just won’t be there for a full 40 minutes to pull this off.

Oklahoma might need a little while to get going after not playing for a week, but it’ll get rolling in the second half.

Oklahoma vs Iowa State Prediction, Line

Oklahoma 77, Iowa State 68

Oklahoma -10.5, o/u: 143

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

