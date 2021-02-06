Oklahoma vs Iowa State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Oklahoma Sooners vs Iowa State Cyclones prediction and college basketball game preview.

Oklahoma vs Iowa State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 6

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, OK

Network: ESPN2

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Oklahoma (11-5) vs Iowa State (2-10) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Oklahoma Will Win

The Sooners are coming off a tough game against Texas Tech, but before that everything was clicking defensively to go along with lights-out shooting from three. The outside shooting stalled against the Red Raiders, but everything is about to ramp up against a struggling Cyclone D.

Iowa State is great at guarding the three, but it struggles at getting the key rebounds – especially on the offensive end – and doesn’t score consistently enough to keep up if OU goes on a run. But …

Why Iowa State Will Win

The Cyclones will keep shooting from the outside – mostly because they’re usually behind and need a spark – and they’re not bad at generating points off of defensive pressure.

No, they’re not going to shut down the Sooner offense cold, but the have a shot at getting hot against a D that struggles against teams that can hit from the outside. Iowa State is good enough at forcing mistakes and generating steals to step up from time to time, and it doesn’t generate a ton of fouls, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Iowa State has yet to come up with a win in Big 12 play and this should be the right time to come up with a big upset if the offense can shoot like it did in the tough loss to West Virginia a few days ago, but …

Oklahoma’s loss to Texas Tech changes the dynamic. It’ll be a focused Sooner team that won’t make enough mistakes to screw this up.

Oklahoma vs Iowa State Prediction, Line

Oklahoma 85, Iowa State 66

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Oklahoma -15.5, o/u: 141

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating 2

5: Watching Super Bowl on the coach (with power nap)

1: Watching Super Bowl with other people