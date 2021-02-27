Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma College Basketball Game Preview

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Oklahoma Sooners prediction and college basketball game preview.

Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 27

Game Time: 3:0 ET

Venue: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, OK

Network: ABC

Oklahoma State (15-6) vs Oklahoma (14-6) Game Preview

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

The Cowboys have been hot for the last few weeks with a controlled, measured style with a strong defense from three, plenty of steals and blocked shots, and keeping every game in range.

Oklahoma is coming off a clunker against a Kansas State that’s also good at keeping scores low and the tempo down, but doesn’t have the talent of OSU and isn’t nearly as strong. The Sooners are struggling in a big way from three, but …

Why Oklahoma Will Win

The Sooner defense isn’t bad at guarding from the outside, too.

No one has hit 30% from three in the last three games, and they were all on the road. OU is finally back in Lloyd Noble after being away since February 6th – it hasn’t lost at home in 2021.

No, the team isn’t shooting all that well and it’s not moving it around as well as it should, but again, Oklahoma State isn’t going to crank up the offense and make this a wild scoring game.

So in what should be a relatively close, low scoring game like this …

What’s Going To Happen

It should come down to turnovers. Oklahoma State gives the ball away way too often, and Oklahoma doesn’t.

The Sooners lead the Big 12 in fewest turnovers, and Oklahoma State is as bad as any team in the conference at screwing up. For an OU team that doesn’t shoot well from the outside, manufacturing points from the defense will matter.

Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma Prediction, Line

Oklahoma 76, Oklahoma State 70

Line: Oklahoma -5, o/u: 139

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

