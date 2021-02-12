Oklahoma State vs Kansas State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Kansas State Wildcats prediction and college basketball game preview.

Oklahoma State vs Kansas State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 13

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, OK

Network: ESPNU

Oklahoma State (12-6) vs Kansas State (5-16) Game Preview

Why Kansas State Will Win

Kansas State keeps on losing, but it keeps on being pesky.

You are what your record is and you are what your final scores are, but it’s been able to push a few good teams over the last days including an 80-77 loss to Texas.

No, there hasn’t been a win in 2021, but the Wildcats shoot a whole lot of threes, make a whole lot of threes, and the move the ball around well enough to at least keep the pressure on. But …

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

Oklahoma State’s defense is stifling at times.

It’s a good team on the boards, it’s great at forcing stops and mistakes, and it’s a terrific one-and-done team that doesn’t allow second chance points. That’s part of the reason what it’s No. 1 in the Big 12 in field goal D, and that’s part of the reason why Kansas State can’t win.

The Wildcats don’t come up with rebounds and has the worst field goal defense in the conference.

What’s Going To Happen

Oklahoma State got Kansas State on the road 70-54 back in early January after hitting 56% from the field. It helped that it came up with ten more rebounds was able to move the ball around enough to come up with one of its best assist games of the season.

Oklahoma State can play tough D, and Kansas State can’t. And for all the plucky play by the Wildcats over the last few games, that’s been at home. They’ve been getting rocked on the road.

Oklahoma State vs Kansas State Prediction, Line

Oklahoma State 76, Kansas State 63

Must See Rating: 2

