Oklahoma State vs Kansas Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Kansas Jayhawks prediction and college basketball game preview.

Oklahoma State vs Kansas Broadcast

Date: Monday, February 8

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

Network: ESPN

Oklahoma State (12-5) vs Kansas (12-7) Game Preview

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

The Cowboys got the Jayhawks a few weeks ago with a 75-70 win thanks to a good-shooting day from three and with a great day from the free-throw line. It’s been a good run over the last seven games – no shame in losing to Baylor and on the road in a fight against TCU – with a good inside defensive presence and enough forced turnovers to matter.

Kansas is really, really struggling with five losses in the last seven games. The shooting has been inconsistent and the defense has been disastrous, especially against the three. This isn’t a fantastic Cowboy team from three, and it doesn’t bomb away a lot, but it’s not bad.

Why Kansas Will Win

Kansas can still rebound.

It’s having a whole slew of problems in a whole lot of ways, but it should be able to control the boards. Oklahoma State is a strong rebounding team, and it’s good enough from the field to not miss enough to matter, but the Jayhawks should have the edge.

So how does KU find its groove again? The losses in this awful stretch have all come on the road – the two wins in the 2-5 run were both at home – and few teams are able to move the ball around better lately and generate assists.

What’s Going To Happen

Kansas really, really, really, really, really needs this win, and it’s going to get it.

It’s not going to be a breeze – Oklahoma State is good enough on the boards to be a problem – but the Jayhawks will be solid on the inside and should be able to lock out a wee bit from three to survive.

Oklahoma State vs Kansas Prediction, Line

Kansas 78, Oklahoma State 71

Kansas -6, o/u: 140

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

