Oklahoma State vs Iowa State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Iowa State Cyclones prediction and college basketball game preview.

Oklahoma State vs Iowa State Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, February 16

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, OK

Network: ESPN+

Iowa State (2-14) vs Oklahoma State (13-6) Game Preview

Why Iowa State Will Win

Can the Cyclones catch any semblance of a break against an Oklahoma State team that’s reeling a bit.

The Cowboys have won two of their last four games, but the haven’t been explosive, they struggled a bit against a bad Kansas State team, and they might not be able to pull away against an Iowa State team that needs to keep this slow and low-scoring.

Iowa State can hit from the outside once in a while, it’s great from the free throw line, and …

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

Iowa State isn’t good at college basketball.

It can’t rebound, it turns the ball over way too often, and it doesn’t have the scoring ability to keep up if the scoring gets going at all. The defense isn’t all that horrible despite the stats, but it isn’t able to come up with the key stops when games are close, and the offense doesn’t have the ability to go on a late run.

Oklahoma State might be struggling a bit overall, but the defense remains the best in the Big 12 at field goal percentage D.

What’s Going To Happen

Iowa State is plucky. It’ll fight the good fight – it’s been able to at least hang tough with West Virginia, Oklahoma and TCU over the last few weeks – and it won’t get its doors blown off. It’s just not going to be able to score consistently enough.

Oklahoma State vs Iowa State Prediction, Line

Oklahoma State 71, Iowa State 57

Oklahoma State -11.5, o/u: 145

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

