Oklahoma State Football Schedule 2021, Analysis, Best & Worst Case Scenario

Oklahoma State Cowboys 2021 football schedule, analysis, and best and worst case scenarios.

Oklahoma State Cowboys Football Schedule 2021

Sept. 4 Missouri State

Sept. 11 Tulsa

Sept. 18 at Boise State

Sept. 25 Kansas State

Oct. 2 Baylor

Oct. 9 OPEN DATE

Oct. 16 at Texas

Oct. 23 at Iowa State

Oct. 30 Kansas

Nov. 6 at West Virginia

Nov. 13 TCU

Nov. 20 at Texas Tech

Nov. 27 Oklahoma

Oklahoma State Football Schedule Analysis: It’s a rough non-conference schedule considering the Cowboys aren’t facing any Power Five programs. Playing Tulsa was tough last year and should still be a problem, and going to Boise State isn’t going to be a breeze.

The Big 12 campaign is slightly strange with two manageable home games against Kansas State and Baylor before getting a week off. The Cowboys need the break with three of the next four and four of the next six games on the road before closing out against Oklahoma. Making things tougher is the start of all of that after the week off …

At Texas, at Iowa State. There’s the make-or-break midseason moment of the Big 12 season.

Oklahoma State Football Schedule Best Case Scenario: The Cowboys get by Boise State and beat Kansas State and Baylor on the way to a 5-0 start before getting their week off. They at least split against Texas and Iowa State on the road, and they don’t have any real problems until the regular season finale against Oklahoma before going off to the Big 12 Championship.

Oklahoma State Football Schedule Worst Case Scenario: A loss at Boise State sets a bad tone, and a misfire against either Kansas State or Baylor makes things even worse.

OSU drops both games at Texas and Iowa State and loses on the road against West Virginia to end any hopes of going to the Big 12 Championship. It’s able to get bowl eligible, but it loses to Oklahoma to close out a disappointing regular season run.