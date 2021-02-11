Oklahoma Football Schedule 2021, Analysis, Best & Worst Case Scenario

Oklahoma Sooners 2021 football schedule, analysis, and best and worst case scenarios.

Oklahoma Sooners Football Schedule 2021

– 2021 Big 12 Football Schedule

Sept. 4 at Tulane

Sept. 11 Western Carolina

Sept. 18 Nebraska

Sept. 25 West Virginia

Oct. 2 at Kansas State

Oct. 9 Texas (in Dallas)

Oct. 16 TCU

Oct. 23 at Kansas

Oct. 30 Texas Tech

Nov. 6 OPEN DATE

Nov. 13 at Baylor

Nov. 20 Iowa State

Nov. 27 at Oklahoma

Oklahoma Football Schedule Analysis: It’s going to be a fun start, but nothing all that bad that can’t be handled with relative ease. Beating Tulane and Western Carolina have to be easy, and the fun of Nebraska coming to town could go away fast if the former Big 8/Big 12 rival remains as mediocre as it’s been over the last several years.

There’s only one game in Norman, though, over the first four Big 12 games – that’s a bit misleading. The Texas game is obviously in Dallas, and the last road date is at Kansas. Two of the last four games are on the road, too, but there’s a week off in there, Iowa State is a home game, and OU only leaves the great state of Oklahoma once after October 23rd.

Oklahoma Football Schedule Best Case Scenario: The Sooners rip though this thing without breathing all that hard.

Of course that’s not how this is going to work, but there isn’t a problem with the non-conference schedule, the Sooners take care of Texas, and they roll through Iowa State and Oklahoma State in the final two games on the way to yet another Big 12 Championship appearance.

Oklahoma Football Schedule Worst Case Scenario: Something goes wrong with a brain-cramp loss at Kansas State, and the College Football Playoff dreams go bye-bye early for the second year in a row with a loss to Texas.

There’s another loss or two along the way to not only miss out on the CFP, but dropping a few games – like against Iowa State, at Oklahoma State, or to TCU – make it the rare year without going to the Big 12 title game.