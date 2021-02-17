Ohio State vs Penn State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Ohio State Buckeyes vs Penn State Nittany Lions prediction and college basketball game preview.

Ohio State vs Penn State Broadcast

Date: Thursday, February 18

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, PA

Network: BTN

Ohio State (17-4) vs Penn State (7-10) Game Preview

Why Ohio State Will Win

Penn State hit a wall.

It looked like it was about to turn things around with a run of five wins in seven games, but close losses to Michigan State and Nebraska – not exactly the stars of the Big Ten show – made it three losses in the last four and four in the last six.

What has gone wrong? The Nittany Lions are struggling from the field – they haven’t hit 40% of their shots in any of the last four games and now they have to deal with a defense that’s good enough to keep the pain going.

Penn State just doesn’t move the ball around well enough on one end, and it’s the worst team in the Big Ten a field goal percentage defense on the other side.

Why Penn State Will Win

The Nittany Lions might allow too many points and too many easy shots, but they’re great at coming up with steals and forcing enough mistakes to make up for it.

No, the offense doesn’t generate the extra pass for easy points, but Ohio State isn’t great at moving the ball around, either. As long as the defense is able to come up with the rebounds on the chances it gets, and if the threes are falling early …

What’s Going To Happen

The threes aren’t going to fall for the Nittany Lions.

Ohio State’s defense is one of the best in the Big Ten from three, and Penn State has’t been able to get to 30% from the outside since late January.

The Nittany Lions are way overdue for a huge performance – especially with a good home win – but Ohio State has played way too well over the last month and it’s way too strong on the road.

Ohio State vs Penn State Prediction, Line

Ohio State 69, Penn State 63

Ohio State -5.5, o/u: 146.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

